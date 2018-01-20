First annual Pitt County Classic swim meet held at Aquaventure

By Published: Updated:

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — All Pitt County High School swim teams faced off in the first ever Pitt County Classic today.

It’s the first time teams from Christ Covenant, Oakwood, D.H. Conley, Farmville Central, John Paul II, South Central and Rose High School competed in the same location.

Aquaventure recently became home to Pitt County swim, which swimmers are excited about.

“I just moved here, but from what I’ve heard it was rough,” said competitor, Olivia Rech. “So it was fun to finally get our own facility. I’m just excited to swim.”

D.H. Conley High School was named the winners of today’s meet.

