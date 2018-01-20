First Alert Forecast: A sunny mild weekend ahead

By Published: Updated:

SUMMARY:  High pressure builds off the Southeast coast, bringing sunshine and warmer weather this weekend.

TODAY: Sunny and mild by afternoon. Highs will be in the 50’s to near 60.

TONIGHT: Clear and seasonably chilly. Lows will be in the 30’s inland, near 40 at the coast.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and mild again with highs in the upper 50’s and low 60’s.

A LOOK AHEAD:  A cold front arrives Tuesday with rain and cooler, but not cold, air for the middle and end of the week.

THANK YOU FOR TRUSTING WNCT 9 FIRST ALERT WEATHER! Weather changes quickly.  Your full team of First Alert meteorologists- Jerry Jackson, Dontae Jones, Pierce Legeion, Megan Lindsey and David Sawyer- will keep you updated.

 

To follow us “on the go”, check out these links:
– Follow WNCT 9 First Alert Weather on Twitter by CLICKING HERE.
– Connect with WNCT 9 First Alert Weather and join a growing network of friends with WNCT 9 First Alert Weather on Facebook by CLICKING HERE.
– Download our WNCT 9 First Alert Weather app, available for free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play store. You can see First Alert VIPIR 9, detailed forecasts, weather maps,  and severe weather alerts.

 

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast

9am
Sat
40° F
precip:
0%
10am
Sat
46° F
precip:
0%
11am
Sat
50° F
precip:
0%
12pm
Sat
52° F
precip:
0%
1pm
Sat
55° F
precip:
0%
2pm
Sat
56° F
precip:
0%
3pm
Sat
57° F
precip:
0%
4pm
Sat
56° F
precip:
0%
5pm
Sat
52° F
precip:
0%
6pm
Sat
48° F
precip:
0%
7pm
Sat
44° F
precip:
0%
8pm
Sat
42° F
precip:
0%
9pm
Sat
42° F
precip:
0%
10pm
Sat
41° F
precip:
0%
11pm
Sat
40° F
precip:
0%
12am
Sun
39° F
precip:
10%
1am
Sun
38° F
precip:
10%
2am
Sun
38° F
precip:
10%
3am
Sun
37° F
precip:
10%
4am
Sun
37° F
precip:
10%
5am
Sun
36° F
precip:
10%
6am
Sun
36° F
precip:
10%
7am
Sun
35° F
precip:
10%
8am
Sun
36° F
precip:
10%
9am
Sun
42° F
precip:
10%
10am
Sun
48° F
precip:
0%
11am
Sun
52° F
precip:
0%
12pm
Sun
56° F
precip:
0%
1pm
Sun
59° F
precip:
0%
2pm
Sun
61° F
precip:
0%
3pm
Sun
62° F
precip:
0%
4pm
Sun
61° F
precip:
0%
5pm
Sun
57° F
precip:
0%
6pm
Sun
52° F
precip:
10%
7pm
Sun
49° F
precip:
10%
8pm
Sun
47° F
precip:
10%
9pm
Sun
46° F
precip:
10%
10pm
Sun
45° F
precip:
10%
11pm
Sun
44° F
precip:
10%
12am
Mon
42° F
precip:
10%
1am
Mon
41° F
precip:
10%
2am
Mon
40° F
precip:
10%
3am
Mon
39° F
precip:
10%
4am
Mon
38° F
precip:
10%
5am
Mon
38° F
precip:
10%
6am
Mon
37° F
precip:
10%
7am
Mon
37° F
precip:
10%
Inland Forecast
Inland Forecast
Coastal Forecast
Coastal Forecast
Day Planner
Day Planner
Hourly Forecast
Hourly Forecast

Related Posts

Comments are closed.