First Alert Forecast: A sunny mild weekend ahead

SUMMARY: High pressure builds off the Southeast coast, bringing sunshine and warmer weather this weekend.

TODAY: Sunny and mild by afternoon. Highs will be in the 50’s to near 60.

TONIGHT: Clear and seasonably chilly. Lows will be in the 30’s inland, near 40 at the coast.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and mild again with highs in the upper 50’s and low 60’s.

A LOOK AHEAD: A cold front arrives Tuesday with rain and cooler, but not cold, air for the middle and end of the week.

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast 40 ° F precip: 0% 46 ° F precip: 0% 50 ° F precip: 0% 52 ° F precip: 0% 55 ° F precip: 0% 56 ° F precip: 0% 57 ° F precip: 0% 56 ° F precip: 0% 52 ° F precip: 0% 48 ° F precip: 0% 44 ° F precip: 0% 42 ° F precip: 0% 42 ° F precip: 0% 41 ° F precip: 0% 40 ° F precip: 0% 39 ° F precip: 10% 38 ° F precip: 10% 38 ° F precip: 10% 37 ° F precip: 10% 37 ° F precip: 10% 36 ° F precip: 10% 36 ° F precip: 10% 35 ° F precip: 10% 36 ° F precip: 10% 42 ° F precip: 10% 48 ° F precip: 0% 52 ° F precip: 0% 56 ° F precip: 0% 59 ° F precip: 0% 61 ° F precip: 0% 62 ° F precip: 0% 61 ° F precip: 0% 57 ° F precip: 0% 52 ° F precip: 10% 49 ° F precip: 10% 47 ° F precip: 10% 46 ° F precip: 10% 45 ° F precip: 10% 44 ° F precip: 10% 42 ° F precip: 10% 41 ° F precip: 10% 40 ° F precip: 10% 39 ° F precip: 10% 38 ° F precip: 10% 38 ° F precip: 10% 37 ° F precip: 10% 37 ° F precip: 10% Inland Forecast Coastal Forecast Day Planner Hourly Forecast