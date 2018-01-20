8th Annual Jolly Skull Festival draws crowd, Uptown Brewing releases new brew

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Beer and wine lovers gathered for the 8th Annual Jolly Skull Festival.

More than 125 beers and wines were offered in the festival.

This was uptown brewing company’s second year at the festival

They’re excited to announce their new brew called “Hoist of Colors” debuting tonight at 7 P.M. in their store.

“We’re looking forward to it. It’s got a banana-y, white pepper, saison flavor to it and they can be a little tricky and this one turned out perfect,” said Donald Dunn, owner of Uptown Brewing Company. “Ben, our Brewmaster did a great job with it.”

Uptown Brewing Company is donating all proceeds to the beer army foundation. A non-profit dedicated to providing scholarships for students.

 

