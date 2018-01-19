Woman dies in Pamlico County mobile home fire

LOWLAND, N.C. (WNCT) — A woman died in a mobile home fire in Lowland Thursday.

Fire departments responded to the 5600 block of Lowland Road around noon Thursday.

Crews discovered a mobile home with heavy fire involvement and quickly extinguished it.

While extinguishing the fire, they located a woman inside who had died.

The woman’s identity has not been released pending notification of next of kin.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

The Goose Creek Island, Vandemere, Triangle, Grantsboro-Silverhill and Florence-Whortonsville fire departments were all dispatched to the scene.

They were assisted with Automatic Aid from Aurora Fire Department.