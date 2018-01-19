Woman dies in Pamlico County mobile home fire

WNCT Staff Published:

LOWLAND, N.C. (WNCT) — A woman died in a mobile home fire in Lowland Thursday.

Fire departments responded to the 5600 block of Lowland Road around noon Thursday.

Crews discovered a mobile home with heavy fire involvement and quickly extinguished it.

While extinguishing the fire, they located a woman inside who had died.

The woman’s identity has not been released pending notification of next of kin.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

The Goose Creek Island, Vandemere, Triangle, Grantsboro-Silverhill and Florence-Whortonsville fire departments were all dispatched to the scene.

They were assisted with Automatic Aid from Aurora Fire Department.

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s