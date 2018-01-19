Winter drug round-up in Lenoir Co. ends in 11 arrests

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – A winter drug round-up in Lenoir County ended with 11 suspected drug dealers arrested, the Sheriff’s Office said.

The Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Team and Community Crime Reduction Team worked together to build criminal cases against those arrested for the distribution of methamphetamine, cocaine and heroin.

Sheriff Ronnie Ingram released a statement Friday on the drug round-up saying, “Our efforts are focused on reducing crime in Lenoir County. We know that drug use leads to other crimes, in particular breaking and entering and larcenies, where users have to steal to fund their habit. These patterns make drug investigations a high priority in our office. Based on numerous tips from the community, surveillance and investigative actions, our detectives have made these various arrests to try and rid our county of these dealers.”

More arrests and charges are expected.

The following suspects have been arrested or are still wanted on the following charges:

Matthew Brent Humphrey, 32 years old,

CHARGES: PWIMSD Methamphetamine, Sell Methamphetamine, Deliver Methamphetamine, Conspire to deliver Methamphetamine

BOND: 15,000 secured

Deep Run

Reginald O’neal Parker, 46 years old

CHARGES: PWISD Sch II, Sell Sch II, Deliver Sch II

BOND: 25,000 Secured

Kinston

Michael Dean Pike, 33 years old

CHARGES: PWIMSD Sch II, Sell Sch II, Deliver Sch II

BOND: Criminal Summons

La Grange

Carol Fennel Smith, 27 years old

CHARGES: PWIMSD Sch I, Sell Sch I, Deliver Sch I

BOND: 25,000 secured

Richlands

Alisha Janay Hill, 34 years old

CHARGES: PWIMSD Sch II, Sell Sch II, Deliver Sch II

BOND: Criminal Summons

Kinston

Michael Paul Stevens, 43 years old

CHARGES: PWIMSD Sch II, Sell Sch II, Deliver Sch II

BOND: Criminal Summons

Kinston

Henry Franklin Street Jr. 46 years old

CHARGES: 3 counts PWIMSD Sch II, 3 counts Sell Sch II, 3 counts Deliver Sch II, 2 counts Maintaining Dwelling, Possession of Firearm by Felon, Possession of Stolen Firearm

BOND: 205,000 secured

Kinston

Tommy Suggs III, 26 years old

CHARGES: PWISD Sch VI, PWISD Sch II, Sell Sch VI, Sell Sch II, Deliver Sch VI, Deliver Sch II

BOND: 20,000 secured

405 Wanda St. Kinston

Betty Joy Suggs, 48 years old,

CHARGES: 2 counts PWISD Sch II, 2 counts Sell Sch II, 2 counts Deliver Sch II, 3 counts of Conspire to sell and deliver Sch II

BOND: 30,000 secured

Kinston

Gary Patrick Drinkwater, 55 years old

CHARGES: 2 counts Conspire to Sell and Deliver cocaine

BOND: 8,000 secured

Kinston

Taylor Ray Kennedy, 25 years old

CHARGES: 2 counts of PWISD Sch I, 2 counts of Sell Sch I, 2 counts of Deliver Sch I, 2 counts of Manufacture/Sell/Deliver/Possess with in 1000ft of school, Maintain Vehicle/Dwelling/Place controlled Substance

Kinston

The following are still wanted on the following charges:

Tarsha Shanitta Suggs, 32 years old,

CHARGES: PWISD Cocaine, Sell Cocaine, Deliver Cocaine, PWISD Marijuana, Sell Marijuana, Deliver Marijuana

Sherry Hunold Gonzalez, 46 years old

CHARGES: Conspire to sell/deliver Sch II control substance

Joseph Anthony Mandzak, 52 years old

CHARGES: Manufacture Marijuana, PWISD Marijuana

Byron Terrell Williams, 45 years old

CHARGES: PWISD Sch IV, Sell Sch IV, Deliver Sch IV

David Matthew Spence, 32 years old

CHARGES: PWISD Sch II, Sell Sch II, Deliver Sch II

Mckenzie Edmund Shortis, 24 years old

CHARGES: Possession of Methamphetamine