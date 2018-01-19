Winter drug round-up in Lenoir Co. ends in 11 arrests

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – A winter drug round-up in Lenoir County ended with 11 suspected drug dealers arrested, the Sheriff’s Office said.
The Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Team and Community Crime Reduction Team worked together to build criminal cases against those arrested for the distribution of methamphetamine, cocaine and heroin.
Sheriff Ronnie Ingram released a statement Friday on the drug round-up saying, “Our efforts are focused on reducing crime in Lenoir County. We know that drug use leads to other crimes, in particular breaking and entering and larcenies, where users have to steal to fund their habit. These patterns make drug investigations a high priority in our office. Based on numerous tips from the community, surveillance and investigative actions, our detectives have made these various arrests to try and rid our county of these dealers.”
More arrests and charges are expected.
The following suspects have been arrested or are still wanted on the following charges:
Winter Drug Round Up in Lenoir County
Matthew Brent Humphrey, 32 years old,
CHARGES: PWIMSD Methamphetamine, Sell Methamphetamine, Deliver Methamphetamine, Conspire to deliver Methamphetamine
BOND: 15,000 secured
Deep Run
Reginald O’neal Parker, 46 years old
CHARGES: PWISD Sch II, Sell Sch II, Deliver Sch II
BOND: 25,000 Secured
Kinston
Michael Dean Pike, 33 years old
CHARGES: PWIMSD Sch II, Sell Sch II, Deliver Sch II
BOND: Criminal Summons
La Grange
Carol Fennel Smith, 27 years old
CHARGES: PWIMSD Sch I, Sell Sch I, Deliver Sch I
BOND: 25,000 secured
Richlands
Alisha Janay Hill, 34 years old
CHARGES: PWIMSD Sch II, Sell Sch II, Deliver Sch II
BOND: Criminal Summons
Kinston
Michael Paul Stevens, 43 years old
CHARGES: PWIMSD Sch II, Sell Sch II, Deliver Sch II
BOND: Criminal Summons
Kinston
Henry Franklin Street Jr. 46 years old
CHARGES: 3 counts PWIMSD Sch II, 3 counts Sell Sch II, 3 counts Deliver Sch II, 2 counts Maintaining Dwelling, Possession of Firearm by Felon, Possession of Stolen Firearm
BOND: 205,000 secured
Kinston
Tommy Suggs III, 26 years old
CHARGES: PWISD Sch VI, PWISD Sch II, Sell Sch VI, Sell Sch II, Deliver Sch VI, Deliver Sch II
BOND: 20,000 secured
405 Wanda St. Kinston
Betty Joy Suggs, 48 years old,
CHARGES: 2 counts PWISD Sch II, 2 counts Sell Sch II, 2 counts Deliver Sch II, 3 counts of Conspire to sell and deliver Sch II
BOND: 30,000 secured
Kinston
Gary Patrick Drinkwater, 55 years old
CHARGES: 2 counts Conspire to Sell and Deliver cocaine
BOND: 8,000 secured
Kinston
Taylor Ray Kennedy, 25 years old
CHARGES: 2 counts of PWISD Sch I, 2 counts of Sell Sch I, 2 counts of Deliver Sch I, 2 counts of Manufacture/Sell/Deliver/Possess with in 1000ft of school, Maintain Vehicle/Dwelling/Place controlled Substance
Kinston
The following are still wanted on the following charges:
Tarsha Shanitta Suggs, 32 years old,
CHARGES: PWISD Cocaine, Sell Cocaine, Deliver Cocaine, PWISD Marijuana, Sell Marijuana, Deliver Marijuana
Sherry Hunold Gonzalez, 46 years old
CHARGES: Conspire to sell/deliver Sch II control substance
Joseph Anthony Mandzak, 52 years old
CHARGES: Manufacture Marijuana, PWISD Marijuana
Byron Terrell Williams, 45 years old
CHARGES: PWISD Sch IV, Sell Sch IV, Deliver Sch IV
David Matthew Spence, 32 years old
CHARGES: PWISD Sch II, Sell Sch II, Deliver Sch II
Mckenzie Edmund Shortis, 24 years old
CHARGES: Possession of Methamphetamine