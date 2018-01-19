Swansboro dog park opens to public

SWANSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — Onslow County’s first off-base dog park is officially open to the public.

The Swansboro Dog Park opened its gates Thursday. The park is an enclosed, gated area equipped with dog clean-up stations, plenty of room for the dogs to run around and a bench for dog owners to take a break.

For some, like Swansboro Parks and Recreation Department director Brittany Shipp, the park has been a long time coming.

“The Parks and Recreation Department has had a dog park on our list of goals for five years now,” said Shipp. “It’s something that we talked about as soon as we were developed as a department.”

Shipp also said that about 70 dogs and their owners have already registered to use the park.

“This was just another layer of providing recreation for all,” said Shipp. “So now we’ve got the dogs covered, we’ve got the folks covered and we’ve got the kids covered. So it’s really a neat thing to see the people coming out and enjoying it.”

If you want to register your dog to be able to use the park, or if you want to get more information on it, you can go to Swansboro-nc.org