South Central sweeps DH Conley in first place battles

WINTERVILLE- South Central swept past rival DH Conley in the girls and boys games Friday night.
The South Central girls remained unbeaten in league play with a 54-33 win over Conley. Ninevah Reddick led the Falcons with 16 points.
The Falcons boys won the nightcap, 75-40. Shykeim Phillips led South Central with 18 points as the Falcons improved to 15-0 on the season.
FRIDAY NIGHT SCORES FROM AROUND THE AREA
Boys Scores
South Central 75, DH Conley 40
Farmville Central 82, North Pitt 69
JH Rose 54, New Bern 52
Kinston 77, South Lenoir 48
Greene Central 55, Washington 42
Clinton 64, East Dupln 23
East Carteret 77, Croatan 62
Northside-Pinetown 77, Riverside 69
Northside-Jacksonville 79, Jacksonville 62 Monarchs 46th straight win
Girls Scores
South Central 54, DH Conley 33
North Pitt 57, Farmville Central 41
New Bern 64, JH Rose 41
Jacksonville 72, Northside-Jacksonville 22
White Oak 47, Swansboro 44
Kinston 48, South Lenoir 33
Washington 40, Greene Central 31
East Carteret 38, Croatan 34
Richlands 62, Trask 29
East Duplin 55, Clinton 36