South Central sweeps DH Conley in first place battles

WINTERVILLE- South Central swept past rival DH Conley in the girls and boys games Friday night.

The South Central girls remained unbeaten in league play with a 54-33 win over Conley. Ninevah Reddick led the Falcons with 16 points.

The Falcons boys won the nightcap, 75-40. Shykeim Phillips led South Central with 18 points as the Falcons improved to 15-0 on the season.

FRIDAY NIGHT SCORES FROM AROUND THE AREA

Boys Scores

South Central 75, DH Conley 40

Farmville Central 82, North Pitt 69

JH Rose 54, New Bern 52

Kinston 77, South Lenoir 48

Greene Central 55, Washington 42

Clinton 64, East Dupln 23

East Carteret 77, Croatan 62

Northside-Pinetown 77, Riverside 69

Northside-Jacksonville 79, Jacksonville 62 Monarchs 46th straight win

Girls Scores

South Central 54, DH Conley 33

North Pitt 57, Farmville Central 41

New Bern 64, JH Rose 41

Jacksonville 72, Northside-Jacksonville 22

White Oak 47, Swansboro 44

Kinston 48, South Lenoir 33

Washington 40, Greene Central 31

East Carteret 38, Croatan 34

Richlands 62, Trask 29

East Duplin 55, Clinton 36