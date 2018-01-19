Snow make-up days in store for Pitt County School students

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Schools are dealing with the impact of weather.

So far students have missed five days this winter.

Pitt County School officials say those missed days will be made up.

County officials say extra days are set aside for emergencies each year.

These are known as “bank days.”

The bank days will make up for two days missed.

Three “teacher work days” and “early release days” will be converted into regular school days to make up the rest.

“At this point, we are not touching anything in summer break, spring break; knock on wood,” said Travis Lewis, public information officer for Pitt County Schools. “If Mother Nature is kind to us, that we don’t have to miss anymore school this year. That would be great.”

Pitt County School officials said they want to thank the community and parents for being so understanding, when it comes to cancelling school days due to risky weather conditions that could impact student safety.

