GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Deputies with the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office responded to a Dollar General Friday morning after a man tried to rob it at gunpoint

It happened at the Dollar General on 33 East just before 10 a.m.

Deputies said a man with a handgun attempted to rob the store but did not get away with anything.

The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office said the suspect was a black man wearing dark clothing and a gray hoodie.