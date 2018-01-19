Onslow County Library, NC Works partner for veteran jobs

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) — Veterans can often come home with limited options for employment. The Onslow County Public Library and NC Works are partnering to change that.

The library hosts a veteran employment program every Friday from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

The program helps veterans hone their interviewing skills, touch up their resumes and connect with online resources to help them find the best jobs for themselves.

Reginald Roy, a career advisor for NC Works, knows how to help veterans because he is a veteran himself.

“Hiring a veteran, you get more than just an individual,” said Roy. “You get someone that’s dedicated, loyal and willing to work.”

“I thought about what I love to do, and I really enjoyed helping individuals, moreover, helping the veterans,” Roy added. “And I was able to become a part of this organization here.”

And to other veterans, like Navy veteran Greg Gantt, advice from someone who has been in his shoes makes all the difference.

“Veterans are very important, and it seems like there are people out there to help veterans,” said Gantt. “It’s vets helping vets basically, and it’s a good program.”

With the public access to computers and online job listings that the library provides, veterans are able to find a job that gives them a brand new way to serve their community.