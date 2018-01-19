Local researchers study the health impact of GenX chemical compund

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – How safe is your drinking water? That is the question ECU and NC state researchers are asking in a new study about GenX.

Little is known about this GenX compound other than where it came from and now researchers are testing people’s bodily fluids to determine the chemicals health effects.

Jamie DeWitt is a toxicologist at ECU. “One of our biggest questions is can we detect GenX in people, if it’s in their water if they are drinking it is it in their bodies?”

She’s working with other researchers across the state to determine the health impact of a toxic chemical compound found in water known as GenX.

“GenX is actually a trade name for a chemical that goes by a very long name it is a poly floral ether compound. GenX is used to manufacture certain types of compounds, and the most well know products Teflon,” explained DeWitt.

The chemical was generated in the production on non-stick pans and produced as a better alternative to a more toxic compound.

Yet, researchers are now concerned it could be in your drinking water.

“We know for sure that GenX has been detected in the Cape Fear River, so people who were getting their drinking water from the Cape Fear River were affected,” said DeWitt.

“Anybody who drinks water could be getting exposed if these compounds are found in their water,” She added. “Now we certainly haven’t tested every body of water every river every stream and every tap but there is a high likelihood that these compounds can move around the globe.”

Liver health and immune system health are on the list of evaluations after testing blood and urine samples.

The list doesn’t stop there.

“We haven’t really investigated cancer effects but it looks like can produce tumors similarly produced by PFOA. The question is how much GenX does it take for example to produce these effects.”

DeWitt says this is not a project one person can accomplish. She is working with NC State’s Detlef Knappe, professor of civil construction and environmental engineering; Katy May, CHHE community outreach director; and Rob Smart, William Neal Reynolds Distinguished Professor of Toxicology and CHHE director.