Jones County leaders break ground on new K-12 school

By Published:

JONES COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT)–In Jones County, leaders broke ground Friday on the highly anticipated K-12 school.

The new school will combine Trenton Elementary, Jones Middle and Jones Senior High School into one school.

The 124,000 square foot facility will be located next to the current high school and will have 59 classrooms.

“It’s an excitement in the entire community,” Ottis Smallwood, Jones Co. Assistant Superintendent, said. “I think it’s well deserved for our students and long overdue.”

The $40 million project is expected to be completed in time for the 2019-2020 school year.

Officials say it’s been in the works for nearly three decades.

“Our kids have done great and you can see that by our graduation rate with being number one in the state,” Principal at Jones Sr., Michael White, said. “It’s only fair to them and everybody that we all offer state of the art technology and state of the art education.”

