Jacksonville police looking to ID man wanted for questioning in theft

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Jacksonville Police Department is asking for help identifying a man wanted for questioning in a Christmas Eve theft.

Police said it happened at the Game Stop on Yopp Road.

The person is described as a white male between the ages of 30 and 40.

He is about 5’9’’ to 6’ tall, average build, with short hair.

At the time of the incident, he was wearing a light blue Carolina Panthers hat with white mesh, a thick gray zip-up hooded sweatshirt and blue pajama pants with a white pattern.

If you know the identity of the man, please contact JPD Detective Kourtney Martin at 910-938-6407 or kmartin@jacksonvillenc.gov or Crime Stoppers at 910-938-3273.

