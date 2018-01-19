GUC relaxing some policies with higher bills expected

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Most Greenville Utilities customers are expected to see at least a 50 percent increase in their bill because of the recent winter storms.

GUC broke several records for electric consumption during the seven day winter storm earlier this month.

To help customers with higher bills, the company is relaxing some of its policies.

“Normally, we’re only allowed to give costumers three extensions in a year, but because of the situation right now, some customers really need the help,” said Steve Hawley, GUC public information officer. “They’ve already used the extensions; this allows us to work with them in January, February and March.

If you think there is a problem with your bill, call GUC so they can figure out the problem.