First Alert Forecast: Icy roads linger this morning then warm and sunny through the weekend

SUMMARY: We are not expecting any new storm systems this weekend, but chilly temperatures will remain through early this morning. This could create slick spots on the roadways. Then, a beautiful afternoon starts a dry, sunny and warm stretch. Details:

THIS MORNING: Skies are mostly clear with temps in the mid to upper 20s to lower 30s. Patchy ice is likely on the roadways.

THIS AFTERNOON: Skies will be mostly sunny, Highs will reach the 50’s by afternoon.

TONIGHT: Another chilly night but conditions are quiet and skies are clear.

THIS MORNING: Skies will be mostly sunny with highs near 60.

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast 28 ° F precip: 0% 27 ° F precip: 0% 27 ° F precip: 0% 34 ° F precip: 0% 39 ° F precip: 0% 43 ° F precip: 0% 47 ° F precip: 0% 49 ° F precip: 0% 51 ° F precip: 0% 52 ° F precip: 0% 51 ° F precip: 0% 47 ° F precip: 0% 42 ° F precip: 0% 38 ° F precip: 0% 37 ° F precip: 0% 36 ° F precip: 0% 35 ° F precip: 0% 34 ° F precip: 10% 33 ° F precip: 10% 32 ° F precip: 10% 32 ° F precip: 10% 31 ° F precip: 10% 31 ° F precip: 10% 30 ° F precip: 10% 30 ° F precip: 10% 29 ° F precip: 10% 31 ° F precip: 10% 37 ° F precip: 0% 43 ° F precip: 0% 47 ° F precip: 0% 51 ° F precip: 0% 54 ° F precip: 0% 56 ° F precip: 0% 56 ° F precip: 0% 55 ° F precip: 0% 51 ° F precip: 0% 47 ° F precip: 0% 44 ° F precip: 0% 42 ° F precip: 0% 41 ° F precip: 0% 40 ° F precip: 0% 39 ° F precip: 0% 38 ° F precip: 10% 38 ° F precip: 10% 37 ° F precip: 10% 36 ° F precip: 10% 36 ° F precip: 10% Inland Forecast Coastal Forecast Day Planner Hourly Forecast