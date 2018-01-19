First Alert Forecast: Icy roads linger this morning then warm and sunny through the weekend

SUMMARY:  We are not expecting any new storm systems this weekend, but chilly temperatures will remain through early this morning. This could create slick spots on the roadways. Then, a beautiful afternoon starts a dry, sunny and warm stretch. Details:  

THIS MORNING:  Skies are mostly clear with temps in the mid to upper 20s to lower 30s. Patchy ice is likely on the roadways.

THIS AFTERNOON: Skies will be mostly sunny, Highs will reach the 50’s by afternoon.

 

TONIGHT: Another chilly night but conditions are quiet and skies are clear.

THIS MORNING:  Skies will be mostly sunny with highs near 60.

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast

6am
Fri
28° F
precip:
0%
7am
Fri
27° F
precip:
0%
8am
Fri
27° F
precip:
0%
9am
Fri
34° F
precip:
0%
10am
Fri
39° F
precip:
0%
11am
Fri
43° F
precip:
0%
12pm
Fri
47° F
precip:
0%
1pm
Fri
49° F
precip:
0%
2pm
Fri
51° F
precip:
0%
3pm
Fri
52° F
precip:
0%
4pm
Fri
51° F
precip:
0%
5pm
Fri
47° F
precip:
0%
6pm
Fri
42° F
precip:
0%
7pm
Fri
38° F
precip:
0%
8pm
Fri
37° F
precip:
0%
9pm
Fri
36° F
precip:
0%
10pm
Fri
35° F
precip:
0%
11pm
Fri
34° F
precip:
10%
12am
Sat
33° F
precip:
10%
1am
Sat
32° F
precip:
10%
2am
Sat
32° F
precip:
10%
3am
Sat
31° F
precip:
10%
4am
Sat
31° F
precip:
10%
5am
Sat
30° F
precip:
10%
6am
Sat
30° F
precip:
10%
7am
Sat
29° F
precip:
10%
8am
Sat
31° F
precip:
10%
9am
Sat
37° F
precip:
0%
10am
Sat
43° F
precip:
0%
11am
Sat
47° F
precip:
0%
12pm
Sat
51° F
precip:
0%
1pm
Sat
54° F
precip:
0%
2pm
Sat
56° F
precip:
0%
3pm
Sat
56° F
precip:
0%
4pm
Sat
55° F
precip:
0%
5pm
Sat
51° F
precip:
0%
6pm
Sat
47° F
precip:
0%
7pm
Sat
44° F
precip:
0%
8pm
Sat
42° F
precip:
0%
9pm
Sat
41° F
precip:
0%
10pm
Sat
40° F
precip:
0%
11pm
Sat
39° F
precip:
0%
12am
Sun
38° F
precip:
10%
1am
Sun
38° F
precip:
10%
2am
Sun
37° F
precip:
10%
3am
Sun
36° F
precip:
10%
4am
Sun
36° F
precip:
10%
