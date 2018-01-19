Down Eats: Swanky Sweets in Swansboro

SWANSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) – There’s a new bakery in Swansboro that has the people in Carteret and Onslow Counties buzzing.

Since opening more than a year ago, Swanky Sweets has been delivery on taste and sweets. From the cupcakes and cookies, to the made to order cakes, everything is homemade with a lot of love.

“If someone asked me what my dream was, it was always a dream in a small town to have a bakery and make things that people love,” said owner Vicki Mann, who left a corporate job to pursue a passion.

One of the things that has the people talking is the cold brew.

“This is like gold in a cup,” said Amanda Culton, a regular at Swanky Sweets.

Swanky Sweets gets the coffee beans fresh from the Raleigh Coffee Company, creating some of the best coffee around.

“It’s probably the best honestly I’ve ever tasted,” said Shannon McFadden.

If you’re looking to cut back on sweets, the fresh made bread is sure to please. From full loaves for sale, to delicate croissants featuring 27 layers of goodness.

“It’s just like eating this buttery fluffy bread,” said Culton.

Swanky Sweets says if you have a cake idea that you want created, more than likely they can do it. For more information, click here.