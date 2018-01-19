2 dead, 2 injured in wrong-way crash on I-40 in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Two people are dead and two people are injured following a wrong-way crash that occurred Thursday night on Interstate 40 west in Raleigh, according to police.

Officers responded to a wreck call at 11:40 p.m. on I-40 near the Wade Avenue exit (289). Two vehicles were involved in the crash, police said. A Honda Civic and a pickup truck were both heavily damaged in the crash.

One of the people involved was pronounced dead at the scene and a second person later died at the hospital. Both of those killed were in the Honda Civic.

According to police, the Civic was traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes of I-40 and slammed into the pickup head-on. Two other people in the Civic were transported to WakeMed and are in stable condition.

Police did not release any information regarding injuries to anyone in the pickup.

The identities of those involved in the wreck have not been released and police have not said yet if any charges will be filed.

All lanes of I-40 west were closed until just before 5:30 a.m.

