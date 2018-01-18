GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — You’ve been sending us your snow photos, and we’ve collected them in a gallery here! Feel free to send us more photos, and we’ll add them to the gallery.

Your Snow Photos View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Courtesy Bobbie Taylor Courtesy Lisa Cates in Alamance. Courtesy Faye Ross in Oak City Courtesy Sue Harrell in Oak City. Courtesy Lauren Peele in Oak City. Courtesy Sue Harrell in Oak City. Courtesy Shauna Gibbs. Courtesy of Wanda Smith in Bath. Schrams Beach in Beaufort County. Courtesy of Stan Kittrell. Courtesy of Ruth King in Sea Level.