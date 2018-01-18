Vikes' Sendejo limited due to concussion

Lakana Published:

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (AP) Minnesota Vikings safety Andrew Sendejo is working his way back from a concussion that forced him out of the previous game.

Sendejo took part in a limited portion of practice Thursday for the second straight day, after a hit to the head from New Orleans wide receiver Michael Thomas knocked him to the turf and out of the game. The Vikings beat the Saints to advance to the NFC championship game at Philadelphia.

Wide receiver Adam Thielen was also a limited participant at practice Thursday after being held out the day before because of a lower back injury.

Wide receiver Michael Floyd didn’t practice on Thursday because of an illness. Another backup, defensive tackle Shamar Stephen, was held out Thursday for the second straight day with knee and ankle injuries.

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP-NFL

Related Posts

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s