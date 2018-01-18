Tow boat captain missing after boat capsizes on Pungo River

HOBUCKEN, N.C. (WAVY) — The search is underway for a 45-year-old tow boat captain who went missing Thursday morning after his boat capsized near the entrance to the Pungo River.

Coast Guard watchstanders at Station Hobucken said they got the call around 1:20 a.m. reporting that a 21-foot TowBoatUS vessel capsized while towing a 47-foot recreational boat.

The captain was reportedly wearing coveralls, rubber boots and a lifejacket at the time.

The Coast Guard has deployed a 45-foot response boat and a MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter. North Carolina Wildlife and Beaufort County crews are also out on the water searching.

“We’re working closely with our state and local partners,” said Cmdr. Matthew Moorlag, search and rescue mission coordinator for the case. “Our thoughts and prayers are with his family as we continue to search.”

A man who was on the boat that was being towed was taken to shore by North Carolina Wildlife crews to be evaluated.