Tow boat captain missing after boat capsizes on Pungo River

WAVY Staff Published:

HOBUCKEN, N.C. (WAVY) — The search is underway for a 45-year-old tow boat captain who went missing Thursday morning after his boat capsized near the entrance to the Pungo River.

Coast Guard watchstanders at Station Hobucken said they got the call around 1:20 a.m. reporting that a 21-foot TowBoatUS vessel capsized while towing a 47-foot recreational boat.

The captain was reportedly wearing coveralls, rubber boots and a lifejacket at the time.

The Coast Guard has deployed a 45-foot response boat and a MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter.  North Carolina Wildlife and Beaufort County crews are also out on the water searching.

“We’re working closely with our state and local partners,” said Cmdr. Matthew Moorlag, search and rescue mission coordinator for the case. “Our thoughts and prayers are with his family as we continue to search.”

A man who was on the boat that was being towed was taken to shore by North Carolina Wildlife crews to be evaluated.

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s