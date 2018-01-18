Roads conditions improve after snow in eastern North Carolina

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Eastern North Carolina got a taste of snow Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

Snowfall totals were low in some areas but others got more, and you can check out a list of some unofficial snowfall totals below.

In Martin County the sun has melted most of the snow and ice on main roads, but drivers fought sheets of ice earlier in the morning.

The clear roads are in part thanks to plows in Robersonville that’ve cleared ice and laid brine down.

Martin County resident Winsor Harrell said he’s seen the good and the bad.

“The main roads are pretty much fair, but the back roads are bad,” Harrell said. “So I suggest that if you are driving on a back rural roads be careful.”

The back roads are usually last on the list to get plowed or salt laid down.