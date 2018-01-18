Parents commend schools for putting safety first

Greenville, N.C. (WNCT) – When there’s any threat of snow, schools in our area tend to err on the side of caution and not take any chances.

Parents and teachers are taking everything with a grain of salt saying this is only a minor inconvenience to them.

One reason these closings and delays are tough for parents is because of the constant adjusting of schedules and for teachers who also have kids.

Each school will have make-up days scheduled for last weeks and this week’s closings.

Parents and teachers both feel this is a great opportunity to spend time with your kids.

They also commend the school for its decision to make safety a priority.

“As a teacher and a parent it’s kind of good for both perspectives” said Aleshia Little, a teacher at Sadie Saulter Elementary School in Pitt County. “Because as a teacher you get some well needed time off some rest and as a parent you get to spend time with your child.”

“Roads do get pretty bad in Greenville so I definitely understand where they’re coming from, I just have to plan it accordingly,” added Breyonnie Edwards, a Pitt County School parent.

