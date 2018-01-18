Pair arrested in string of Pitt County break-ins

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Deputies in Pitt County arrested two people in connection with a string of break-ins around the area.

Ernest Moore and Tracy Williams were taken into custody while deputies were conducting surveillance at a Speedway.

Deputies recognized a vehicle fitting the description of a vehicle used during other break-ins.

Officials say the Moore got out of a vehicle then started breaking into the convenience store. He was caught in the act, deputies said.

Other deputies arrested Tracy Williams. Officials say she was driving the car Moore got out of.

The Sheriff’s Office linked Moore to a robbery on December 24 at another Speedway on NC 33.

The Sheriff’s Office and Greenville Police Department are working together to see if Moore and Williams are connected to any other