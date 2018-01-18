Kinston police arrest two men in December shooting

WNCT Staff Published:

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Kinston police have arrested two men in connection to a December shooting.

Anthony Davis, 26, of Kinston was arrested Wednesday and faces one count of discharging a firearm into a vehicle and three counts of assault with a deadly weapon with attempt to kill. Quincy, 25, of Kinston was also arrested; he charged with felony obstruction of justice.

Police responded to a report of a shooting in the area of E. Washington Avenue and Liberty Hill Road on December 29 at 8:30 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers learned a suspect shot at a moving vehicle with three people inside.

Police said an argument between two parties occurred at a convenience store before the shooting, and the shooting took place immediately after.

Officers said they identified Davis as the shooter, leading to his arrest Wednesday.

Davis is being held in the Lenoir County Detention Center in lieu of $1,000,000 bail. Hargett was given a $100,000 bond.

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s