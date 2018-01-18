Gov. Cooper confirms 2-weather related deaths in Washington Co.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN/WNCT) – Gov. Roy Cooper said two people have died in relation to Wednesday’s snow storm that blanketed much of North Carolina.

A car ran off a Washington County road – killing two people in the vehicle, Cooper confirmed.

It happened at Newland Road and B Canal Road, according to the Highway Patrol.

Troopers were called to the scene around 9:35 a.m.

The governor also said more than 2,000 crashes have been reported and nearly 9,000 people are still without power.

“Do not drive unless you absolutely have to,” Cooper said.