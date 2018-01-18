First Alert Forecast: Snowfall arrives in eastern North Carolina

SUMMARY: “First Alert Weather Day” in effect…Winter Weather Advisories and Winter Storm Warnings are in effect for portions of central and eastern North Carolina. Strong cold front combines with available moisture to produce measurable snowfall. Details:



TONIGHT: Rain showers will gradually transition into snow from west to east (see map below for predicted totals). Overnight low near 20.

THURSDAY: Storm system departs around daybreak, but chilly temperatures remain. Slick spots are likely on the roadways. Sunshine expected during the afternoon, but highs only in the 30’s.

FRIDAY: Skies will be mostly sunny with highs in the 50’s.

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast 25 ° F precip: 40% 24 ° F precip: 20% 23 ° F precip: 10% 23 ° F precip: 0% 22 ° F precip: 0% 20 ° F precip: 0% 20 ° F precip: 0% 23 ° F precip: 0% 28 ° F precip: 0% 31 ° F precip: 0% 34 ° F precip: 0% 37 ° F precip: 0% 39 ° F precip: 0% 39 ° F precip: 0% 39 ° F precip: 0% 37 ° F precip: 0% 33 ° F precip: 0% 31 ° F precip: 0% 30 ° F precip: 0% 30 ° F precip: 0% 29 ° F precip: 0% 29 ° F precip: 0% 29 ° F precip: 0% 28 ° F precip: 0% 28 ° F precip: 0% 27 ° F precip: 0% 26 ° F precip: 0% 26 ° F precip: 0% 25 ° F precip: 0% 25 ° F precip: 0% 27 ° F precip: 0% 33 ° F precip: 0% 39 ° F precip: 0% 43 ° F precip: 0% 47 ° F precip: 0% 49 ° F precip: 0% 51 ° F precip: 0% 52 ° F precip: 0% 51 ° F precip: 0% 47 ° F precip: 0% 42 ° F precip: 0% 38 ° F precip: 0% 37 ° F precip: 10% 36 ° F precip: 10% 34 ° F precip: 10% 33 ° F precip: 10% Inland Forecast Coastal Forecast Day Planner Hourly Forecast