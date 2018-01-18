First Alert Forecast: Snowfall arrives in eastern North Carolina

SUMMARY: “First Alert Weather Day” in effect…Winter Weather Advisories and Winter Storm Warnings are in effect for portions of central and eastern North Carolina. Strong cold front combines with available moisture to produce measurable snowfall. Details:

TONIGHT: Rain showers will gradually transition into snow from west to east (see map below for predicted totals). Overnight low near 20.

     

THURSDAY:  Storm system departs around daybreak, but chilly temperatures remain. Slick spots are likely on the roadways. Sunshine expected during the afternoon, but highs only in the 30’s.

FRIDAY: Skies will be mostly sunny with highs in the 50’s.

 

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast

2am
Thu
25° F
precip:
40%
3am
Thu
24° F
precip:
20%
4am
Thu
23° F
precip:
10%
5am
Thu
23° F
precip:
0%
6am
Thu
22° F
precip:
0%
7am
Thu
20° F
precip:
0%
8am
Thu
20° F
precip:
0%
9am
Thu
23° F
precip:
0%
10am
Thu
28° F
precip:
0%
11am
Thu
31° F
precip:
0%
12pm
Thu
34° F
precip:
0%
1pm
Thu
37° F
precip:
0%
2pm
Thu
39° F
precip:
0%
3pm
Thu
39° F
precip:
0%
4pm
Thu
39° F
precip:
0%
5pm
Thu
37° F
precip:
0%
6pm
Thu
33° F
precip:
0%
7pm
Thu
31° F
precip:
0%
8pm
Thu
30° F
precip:
0%
9pm
Thu
30° F
precip:
0%
10pm
Thu
29° F
precip:
0%
11pm
Thu
29° F
precip:
0%
12am
Fri
29° F
precip:
0%
1am
Fri
28° F
precip:
0%
2am
Fri
28° F
precip:
0%
3am
Fri
27° F
precip:
0%
4am
Fri
26° F
precip:
0%
5am
Fri
26° F
precip:
0%
6am
Fri
25° F
precip:
0%
7am
Fri
25° F
precip:
0%
8am
Fri
27° F
precip:
0%
9am
Fri
33° F
precip:
0%
10am
Fri
39° F
precip:
0%
11am
Fri
43° F
precip:
0%
12pm
Fri
47° F
precip:
0%
1pm
Fri
49° F
precip:
0%
2pm
Fri
51° F
precip:
0%
3pm
Fri
52° F
precip:
0%
4pm
Fri
51° F
precip:
0%
5pm
Fri
47° F
precip:
0%
6pm
Fri
42° F
precip:
0%
7pm
Fri
38° F
precip:
0%
8pm
Fri
37° F
precip:
10%
9pm
Fri
36° F
precip:
10%
10pm
Fri
34° F
precip:
10%
11pm
Fri
33° F
precip:
10%
