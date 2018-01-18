Carteret County residents enjoy the snow-covered beach

By Published:

CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT)–In Carteret County, a blanket of snow and ice covered the beach strip at Atlantic Beach. It was a fun sight for some folks who were out and about.

Resident Judith Taylor used the day to hone her photography skills

“This is a nice day for me to take photos,” Taylor said. “It’s an odd combination: snow and sand. I’m really trying to capture the snow before it melts.”

Elsewhere along the snow-covered beach, 3rd grader Morgan O’Malley enjoyed the mix of snow and sand.

“It’s fun because I get days off from school playing in the snow and walking on the beach,” she said.

Early Thursday morning, roadways were covered in ice. By mid-day, much of it had started to melt, but drivers were still taking precautions.

“I always lower the air pressure in my front tires a little bit that way the tires can get better traction on the ice and snow,” Jonathan Talent, an Atlantic Beach resident, said.

Many of those out enjoying the freshly fallen snow said they were going to enjoy the rest of the day inside.

“We’re going to go home and make slime, stop and get the ingredients and then Morgan might get to watch TV,” Libby O’Malley said.

Carteret County Emergency Services responded to a handful of calls of cars that slid off the road.

Officials are encouraging folks to use caution early Friday morning for possible black ice.

 

Related Posts

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s