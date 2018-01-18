Carteret County residents enjoy the snow-covered beach

CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT)–In Carteret County, a blanket of snow and ice covered the beach strip at Atlantic Beach. It was a fun sight for some folks who were out and about.

Resident Judith Taylor used the day to hone her photography skills

“This is a nice day for me to take photos,” Taylor said. “It’s an odd combination: snow and sand. I’m really trying to capture the snow before it melts.”

Elsewhere along the snow-covered beach, 3rd grader Morgan O’Malley enjoyed the mix of snow and sand.

“It’s fun because I get days off from school playing in the snow and walking on the beach,” she said.

Early Thursday morning, roadways were covered in ice. By mid-day, much of it had started to melt, but drivers were still taking precautions.

“I always lower the air pressure in my front tires a little bit that way the tires can get better traction on the ice and snow,” Jonathan Talent, an Atlantic Beach resident, said.

Many of those out enjoying the freshly fallen snow said they were going to enjoy the rest of the day inside.

“We’re going to go home and make slime, stop and get the ingredients and then Morgan might get to watch TV,” Libby O’Malley said.

Carteret County Emergency Services responded to a handful of calls of cars that slid off the road.

Officials are encouraging folks to use caution early Friday morning for possible black ice.