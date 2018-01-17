Winter weather threatens Meals on Wheels delivery

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – As winter weather threatens the east once again Meals on Wheels recipients are in danger of not getting the food they need.

Pitt County Council on Aging executive director Rich Zeck said they try to plan ahead for storms with emergency meal boxes but they’ve run out due to the last storm.

He said it’s usually up to the drivers if they want to drive in severe weather conditions to deliver meals.

“We won’t be able to provide those extra box meals because of the funding needs and reduction and costs in donations from founders and grantors. So that’s one of our needs not only for this pending storm but for the storms on the horizon,” said Zeck.

As the weather approaches, if you have elderly neighbors or family members, be sure to stop by or give them a call to see if they’re okay or if they need anything.