Winter weather threatens Meals on Wheels delivery

By Published: Updated:

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – As winter weather threatens the east once again Meals on Wheels recipients are in danger of not getting the food they need.

Pitt County Council on Aging executive director Rich Zeck said they try to plan ahead for storms with emergency meal boxes but they’ve run out due to the last storm.

He said it’s usually up to the drivers if they want to drive in severe weather conditions to deliver meals.

“We won’t be able to provide those extra box meals because of the funding needs and reduction and costs in donations from founders and grantors. So that’s one of our needs not only for this pending storm but for the storms on the horizon,” said Zeck.

As the weather approaches, if you have elderly neighbors or family members, be sure to stop by or give them a call to see if they’re okay or if they need anything.

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s