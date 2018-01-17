Pitt Co. Schools say goodbye to longtime educator

Greenville, N.C. (WNCT)- Colleagues threw a retirement party for Victor Coffenberry today.

Known as the “Colonel” to staff and students, Coffenberry has spent the past 21 years as an educator,

after 21 years in the military. He spent his first five years in Pitt County teaching Junior ROTC at North Pitt High School. He then decided to pursue a Master’s degree in administration at Eastern Carolina University. After obtaining his degree, he served as Assistant Principal at both Eastern Elementary and Wintergreen Primary. He will now be retiring as Director of Sadie Saulter Elementary School after six years.

Coffenberry says what he’ll miss the most is the kids.

“People that know me know I’m all about children,” said Victor Coffenberry, retiree, “I will miss the hugs and seeing them grow, especially here at the preschool center.”

The colonel says even in retirement he plans on staying involved with children in the community, as well as spending time resting and reading.