Pirates crush USF, 90-52 to complete season sweep

By Published: Updated:

GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) – Freshman Shawn Williams scored a season-high 22 points off the bench, made six of nine 3-point shots, also a season best, and East Carolina shot 61-percent from the floor and led all the way to dominate South Florida 90-52 Wednesday night.

The Pirates (8-10, 2-5 American) held USF to 18 points in the first half, led by as many as 42 points and had five players score in double figures. After Williams, Kentrell Barkley added 18 points and 10 rebounds and seven steals, B.J. Tyson scored 11 while Isaac Fleming and Dimitri Spasojevic added 10 points each.

East Carolina outrebounded South Florida 33-19, made 22 assists on 35 made field goals, and dominated scoring in the paint, 40-16 as the Pirates halted a three-game slide.

Stephan Jiggetts led the Bulls (7-12, 0-6) with 15 points. USF made just seven field goals in the first half, but finished 20-for-49. The Bulls narrowly lost to East Carolina, 67-65 January 3.

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s