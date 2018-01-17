Shoppers head to grocery stores in anticipation of snow

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Before a snow storm, shoppers stop by the grocery store to stock up on the essentials.

For some, that means bread, milk, and eggs; for others, pizza and beer.

At the Tropicana supermarket in Greenville, people rushed to do some last-minute grocery shopping.

“I’m getting some bread, some water, and couple of pizza for the kids, hot pockets and what not,” said shopper Tonita Turner Wilson.

“I usually get onions, potatoes and stuff like that,” said shopper Brittany Gibbs. “Like milk and bread, what do you need it for? Cereal and stuff like that but other than that, meats, onions, bread; that’s about it.”

Many say they don’t want to see another snowstorm, but are making sure they have enough food just in case.

“I don’t want any snow, no ice. But we’re picking up last minute stuff,” said Gibbs. “So we ain’t got to go anywhere – that’s the most essentials.”

“Well seeing how bad the last one was,” said Wilson. “I’m not quite ready but it’s God’s will, so it’s coming anyways.”