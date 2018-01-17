First Alert Forecast: Measurable snow likely Today

SUMMARY: “First Alert Weather Day” in effect…Winter Weather Advisories and Winter Storm Warnings are in effect for portions of central and eastern North Carolina today. A strong cold front will combine with available moisture to produce measurable snowfall. Details:



THIS MORNING: Skies are partly to mostly clear early this morning but by mid-morning, a wintry mix will move in from the west/northwest. Temperatures will top out in the upper 30s inland this morning before falling mid-late morning as wintry precipitation moves in. By late morning, we could start to see the wintry mix turning to snow and sticking to the ground.

THIS AFTERNOON: Skies will be mostly cloudy with rain showers changing to snow showers. Measurable snow is possible most counties (see map for specifics). It will be breezy with winds from the north at 10 to 20 mph. Temperatures will be falling through the afternoon. Roadways will become snow covered and slick as the snow moves toward the south and east.

TONIGHT: Snow exits the coast by the wee hours of the morning, leaving behind snowy and icy roadways as temperatures fall below freezing tonight. Winds are still breezy, out of the northwest at 10 to 20 mph, thus wind chills tomorrow morning will be frigid, in the single digits and teens and temperatures plummet overnight.

THURSDAY: Skies will be mostly sunny, but highs will struggle to reach the upper 30’s. Winds will be breezy, out of the northwest at 10 to 20 mph so it will feel like it is in the 20s through the day. Slick spots are likely on area roadways. Overnight lows will drop into the teens.

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast 31 ° F precip: 0% 34 ° F precip: 0% 37 ° F precip: 0% 39 ° F precip: 10% 40 ° F precip: 20% 39 ° F precip: 30% 38 ° F precip: 50% 35 ° F precip: 80% 35 ° F precip: 70% 33 ° F precip: 50% 32 ° F precip: 60% 30 ° F precip: 70% 29 ° F precip: 70% 27 ° F precip: 70% 26 ° F precip: 50% 25 ° F precip: 20% 24 ° F precip: 0% 24 ° F precip: 0% 24 ° F precip: 0% 22 ° F precip: 0% 21 ° F precip: 0% 20 ° F precip: 0% 19 ° F precip: 0% 19 ° F precip: 0% 20 ° F precip: 0% 23 ° F precip: 0% 28 ° F precip: 0% 31 ° F precip: 0% 34 ° F precip: 0% 37 ° F precip: 0% 38 ° F precip: 0% 39 ° F precip: 0% 39 ° F precip: 0% 37 ° F precip: 0% 34 ° F precip: 0% 32 ° F precip: 0% 31 ° F precip: 0% 30 ° F precip: 0% 29 ° F precip: 0% 29 ° F precip: 0% 29 ° F precip: 0% 29 ° F precip: 0% 29 ° F precip: 0% 28 ° F precip: 0% 27 ° F precip: 0% 27 ° F precip: 10% Inland Forecast Coastal Forecast Day Planner Hourly Forecast