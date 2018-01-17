First Alert Forecast: Measurable snow likely Today

SUMMARY: “First Alert Weather Day” in effect…Winter Weather Advisories and Winter Storm Warnings are in effect for portions of central and eastern North Carolina today. A strong cold front will combine with available moisture to produce measurable snowfall. Details:

 

THIS MORNING: Skies are partly to mostly clear early this morning but by mid-morning, a wintry mix will move in from the west/northwest. Temperatures will top out in the upper 30s inland this morning before falling mid-late morning as wintry precipitation moves in. By late morning, we could start to see the wintry mix turning to snow and sticking to the ground.

THIS AFTERNOON: Skies will be mostly cloudy with rain showers changing to snow showers. Measurable snow is possible most counties (see map for specifics). It will be breezy with winds from the north at 10 to 20 mph. Temperatures will be falling through the afternoon. Roadways will become snow covered and slick as the snow moves toward the south and east.

 

TONIGHT: Snow exits the coast by the wee hours of the morning, leaving behind snowy and icy roadways as temperatures fall below freezing tonight. Winds are still breezy, out of the northwest at 10 to 20 mph, thus wind chills tomorrow morning will be frigid, in the single digits and teens and temperatures plummet overnight.

THURSDAY: Skies will be mostly sunny, but highs will struggle to reach the upper 30’s. Winds will be breezy, out of the northwest at 10 to 20 mph so it will feel like it is in the 20s through the day. Slick spots are likely on area roadways. Overnight lows will drop into the teens.

 

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast

8am
Wed
31° F
precip:
0%
9am
Wed
34° F
precip:
0%
10am
Wed
37° F
precip:
0%
11am
Wed
39° F
precip:
10%
12pm
Wed
40° F
precip:
20%
1pm
Wed
39° F
precip:
30%
2pm
Wed
38° F
precip:
50%
3pm
Wed
35° F
precip:
80%
4pm
Wed
35° F
precip:
70%
5pm
Wed
33° F
precip:
50%
6pm
Wed
32° F
precip:
60%
7pm
Wed
30° F
precip:
70%
8pm
Wed
29° F
precip:
70%
9pm
Wed
27° F
precip:
70%
10pm
Wed
26° F
precip:
50%
11pm
Wed
25° F
precip:
20%
12am
Thu
24° F
precip:
0%
1am
Thu
24° F
precip:
0%
2am
Thu
24° F
precip:
0%
3am
Thu
22° F
precip:
0%
4am
Thu
21° F
precip:
0%
5am
Thu
20° F
precip:
0%
6am
Thu
19° F
precip:
0%
7am
Thu
19° F
precip:
0%
8am
Thu
20° F
precip:
0%
9am
Thu
23° F
precip:
0%
10am
Thu
28° F
precip:
0%
11am
Thu
31° F
precip:
0%
12pm
Thu
34° F
precip:
0%
1pm
Thu
37° F
precip:
0%
2pm
Thu
38° F
precip:
0%
3pm
Thu
39° F
precip:
0%
4pm
Thu
39° F
precip:
0%
5pm
Thu
37° F
precip:
0%
6pm
Thu
34° F
precip:
0%
7pm
Thu
32° F
precip:
0%
8pm
Thu
31° F
precip:
0%
9pm
Thu
30° F
precip:
0%
10pm
Thu
29° F
precip:
0%
11pm
Thu
29° F
precip:
0%
12am
Fri
29° F
precip:
0%
1am
Fri
29° F
precip:
0%
2am
Fri
29° F
precip:
0%
3am
Fri
28° F
precip:
0%
4am
Fri
27° F
precip:
0%
5am
Fri
27° F
precip:
10%
