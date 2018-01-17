Early school dismissals have parents looking for help

Greenville, N.C. (WNCT)- Area schools were dismissed early in preparation for the winter storm.

In Pitt County, parents and school buses were lined up by noon.

Kids were running and screaming in excitement as they might be looking at a snow day tomorrow. Parents aren’t as excited though, instead they are scrambling to make arrangements. Calling on family members and babysitters last minute can be stressful.

Marlene Barcelona was asked to pick up her niece and nephew today, but she said if school closes tomorrow the parents will have to figure out a new plan.

“I have to work,” said Marlene Barcelona, aunt to Pitt County school students, “so I guess they’ll have to work it out between the two of them on who takes care of them.”

