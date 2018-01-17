Decision to place Cape Carteret police chief on leave sparks outcry

CAPE CARTERET, N.C. (WNCT) — Controversy continues in Cape Carteret after town commissioners asked the police chief to resign his commission.

Chief Anthony Rivera refused, and the town placed him on administrative leave last Friday.

Cape Carteret resident Patricia Ruddiman said she wished it hadn’t come to this.

“I hate to see this happening,” said Ruddiman.” I hate to see that people in the community are divided on this. And I wish that it didn’t happen.”

Rivera will remain on administrative leave while the police department is investigated by the town.

The controversy has sparked a public outcry online from a Facebook group called “Support Cape Carteret Police Department,” where Chief Rivera’s supporters have started a petition for the chief to keep his job.

Cape Carteret resident Daniel Edinger is in support of Rivera and is looking for answers

“I think the majority of residents here would not have anything negative to say,” Edinger said. “I think all the community is anxious to hear what prompted this investigation.”

Volunteers from the Facebook group are going out to get signatures on the petition.

Town manager Zach Steffey said the Board of Commissioners is in discussion about which agency will complete the investigation of the police department