NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – Fire crews are responding a fire at R.A. Jeffreys Distributing Company in New Bern.

The fire started early Wednesday morning at the location on Red Robin Lane.

The New Bern Police Department put out an alert on Twitter warning drivers to avoid the area.

Fire crews want traffic kept at a minimum in the area during this time.

Drivers are asked to use an alternate route.

WNCT has a crew on the scene and will bring you the latest information as it becomes available.