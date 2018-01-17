Crews prepare roads as winter storm bears down on eastern Carolina

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — With snowfall expected to cover parts of eastern North Carolina, crews in East prepared roads and runways Wednesday in advance of the storm.

CRAVEN COUNTY

Crews continued to treat roads with brine, including backroads and neighborhoods. As of Wednesday morning, more than 6,000 gallons of brine had been put out on New Bern streets.

However, city officials are concerned rain before the snow may negatively impact how effective the snow will be.

“If you get the rain, it washes that off the streets,” said Matt Montanye, New Bern Public Works director. “I think if you get a light shower or light drizzle, it will be okay for the most part.”

Montanye estimates that by midnight tonight well over 10,000 gallons of the brine will have been used.

He also said they plan to plow roads earlier as opposed to the storm a few weeks ago.

He said he has 25 employees prepared to work around the clock.

PITT COUNTY

Major roads in Pitt County have been treated with brine to try and minimize any dangers of black ice.

In Farmville, 9OYS reporter Pierce Legeion reported seeing cars from the central part of the state covered with snow on their way East.

The storm has canceled and delayed some flights at Pitt-Greenville Airport, so be sure to check your flight ahead of time.

ONSLOW COUNTY

Albert J. Ellis Airport prepped in runways Wednesday with a special anti-icing solution made up of potassium or sodium acetate to prevent rusing on the aircraft.

“We cannot use salt, much like the DOT uses, because it is corrosive to airplanes, but we do use that on the land side, on the parking lots,” said Chris White, airport director.

The airport sits on 600 acres and has 33 lane miles of runway to prepare.

Delta and American Airlines began cancelling flights from the airport to Charlotte and Atlanta Wednesday morning.

White wanted travelers to remember to check their flights before leaving the house.

“It may be beautiful weather here but rotten weather where you are going or through one of the hubs, so it’s good to look at the weather forecast all along your journey,” White said.

As far as the roads go, the NCDOT maintenance yard in Onslow County began prepping the main roadways on Tuesday using a salt brine solution.

On Wednesday it prepped the heavily traveled secondary routes.

NCDOT’s Jerry Futrell said collaboration between the agencies during these times is very important.

“We have a close working relationship with the city and also the county,” said Futrell. “And everybody is trying to reach the same common goal, which is to keep the traveling public safe.”

Crews at both the airport and the DOT yard are working around the clock, on extended shifts with the goal of keeping drivers safe ahead of Thursday morning.