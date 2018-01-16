Ways to avoid the flu virus this season

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The flu virus has been circulating throughout the country and making headlines after flu deaths are happening more often than usual.

Doctor Becerra of Greenville family doctors says to watch for symptoms such as fever, fatigue, muscles aches, runny nose, sore throat and cough.

When it comes to making a visit to the doctor, it’s important to make an appointment as soon as possible when you experience that high fever or have been in close contact with someone who has the flu.

“Definitely wash your hands, try to avoid air droplet contamination,” said Dr. Daniel Becerra, of Greenville Family Doctors. “So if anybody is coughing. Cover up their mouth or try to avoid them. And also, if you haven’t gotten your flu shot yet, definitely go see your physician and get your flu shot.”

They start giving the flu shot injections in October and still administer them even in January, so it’s not too late.