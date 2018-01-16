Ways to avoid the flu virus this season

By Published:

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The flu virus has been circulating throughout the country and making headlines after flu deaths are happening more often than usual.

Doctor Becerra of Greenville family doctors says to watch for symptoms such as fever, fatigue, muscles aches, runny nose, sore throat and cough.

When it comes to making a visit to the doctor, it’s important to make an appointment as soon as possible when you experience that high fever or have been in close contact with someone who has the flu.

“Definitely wash your hands, try to avoid air droplet contamination,” said Dr. Daniel Becerra, of Greenville Family Doctors. “So if anybody is coughing. Cover up their mouth or try to avoid them. And also, if you haven’t gotten your flu shot yet, definitely go see your physician and get your flu shot.”

They start giving the flu shot injections in October and still administer them even in January, so it’s not too late.

Related Posts

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s