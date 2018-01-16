Tips on joining a gym this New Year

By Published:

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Between January and February, gyms will see an increase of 50 percent in their memberships.

A lot of this stems from New Year’s Resolutions.

It could also come with some confusion on where the best place to join is.

The Better Business Bureau of Eastern North Carolina says joining a gym could cost you a lot of money in the end.

They say to make sure you take a tour of the facility before signing on, just like a house or car before your buy it.

Reading the fine print could save you money in the long run because you can find hidden fees or increases by doing so.

Ask for free trials as most people tend to not use their full memberships.

“I really didn’t see any results in how ever long the time frame that it is and then I’ll just pick it up next week and next week turns into two weeks, to six months then you’re back in January again,” said Marty Evans, a trainer at BodySculpters in Greenville.

The BBB adds to not feel pressured to sign anything the same day and just to make sure you find the right place – so you can achieve your goals and become a healthier you.

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s