Tips on joining a gym this New Year

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Between January and February, gyms will see an increase of 50 percent in their memberships.

A lot of this stems from New Year’s Resolutions.

It could also come with some confusion on where the best place to join is.

The Better Business Bureau of Eastern North Carolina says joining a gym could cost you a lot of money in the end.

They say to make sure you take a tour of the facility before signing on, just like a house or car before your buy it.

Reading the fine print could save you money in the long run because you can find hidden fees or increases by doing so.

Ask for free trials as most people tend to not use their full memberships.

“I really didn’t see any results in how ever long the time frame that it is and then I’ll just pick it up next week and next week turns into two weeks, to six months then you’re back in January again,” said Marty Evans, a trainer at BodySculpters in Greenville.

The BBB adds to not feel pressured to sign anything the same day and just to make sure you find the right place – so you can achieve your goals and become a healthier you.