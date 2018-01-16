South Central basketball sweeps J.H. Rose

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Shykeim Phillips scored a team-high 20 points as South Central improved to 15-0 on the season by dropping J.H. Rose 75-56 on Tuesday evening. Sophomore Day’ron Sharpe chipped in 15 en route to the victory.

The Rampants were led by Keonte Goodman who scored 18 in defeat. The Falcons get ready to battle D.H. Conley on Friday in a battle of undefeated conference foes.

The South Central girls were also able to defeat Rose, 62-27. Ninevah Reddick paced the Falcons with 24 points.

OTHER BASKETBALL SCORES

BOYS:

Kinston 85, Washington 39

Jacksonville 76, Havelock 54

Northside-Jacksonville 74, White Oak 48

North Lenoir 80, South Lenoir 79

GIRLS:

East Duplin 53, Goldsboro 45

Kinston 74, Washington 44

Jacksonville 70, Havelock 32

Northside-Jacksonville 61, White Oak 16

Parrott Academy 66, Cary Christian 59