Nearby shooting puts Wilson Medical Center on lockdown for about an hour

WILSON, N.C. (WNCN) — The Wilson Medical Center was on lockdown for about an hour on Tuesday afternoon, officials said.

The hospital, which is located at 1705 Tarboro St. West, went on lockdown at 3:07 p.m.

Wilson police later said that a shooting caused the hospital lockdown.

A woman “was assaulted with a firearm” in a parking lot across the street from the hospital, police said. The woman then ran to the hospital and the suspect fled, according to police.

Police added that nearby Vinson-Bynum Elementary School was also placed on lockdown because of the shooting. The lockdown was lifted just before 4 p.m.

A suspect in the shooting was taken into custody.

The victim was transported to Vidant Medical Center for treatment.

The Wilson Police Department is encouraging anyone with information regarding this case to contact the Wilson Police Department at 252-399-2323 or Crime Stoppers at 252-243-2255.