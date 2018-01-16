Pharmaceutical company hopes to treat hot flashes

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A pharmaceutical company in Greenville is making strides to bring relief to women experiencing hot flashes.

Millions of women suffer from constant hot flashes.

Shelly Cooper has been dealing with them for 15 years. “Waking up at night the bed sheets being wet, leaving the home and then going to work in multiple layers of clothing due to the fact that I knew during the day I would have to disrobe several layers,” she said.

“Women are seeking solutions to hot flashes because it is so disruptive in their life and their family life,” added Cooper.

A new drug founded by Fervent Pharmaceuticals hopes to be that solution.

“If you see women that suffer from this indication, a dozen a day three or four at night and they don’t have anything that they feel is safe and effective. I’ve got a moral obligation to move this project through,” said CEO George Royster.

According Royster the drug called FP-101 is promising.

“We are taking a known drug that is well characterized has a strong safety history and we are re-purposing it with the FDA using an application we call 05B2, which allows us to plug in previous history on this drug to treat hot flashes in menopausal women,” said Royster.

Cooper says this could change lives.

“What it will mean to me, what it will mean to others is that you can live your life more evenly without disruption, you’ll have more peace, you’ll have more comfort,” she explained.

Royster describes his discovery of this drug for this purpose as serendipity as is hopeful about the upcoming clinical trial that kicks off in 6 to 8 weeks. If you would like more information you can click here.