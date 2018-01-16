‘Litterbugs’ invading Pitt County

Greenville, N.C. (WNCT) — Endless amounts of trash piling up on the side of roadways have residents questioning how they can stop the problem.

“It’s an eye sore in your yard and on your property,” said Debra Walston, who lives on Allen Road. “It makes things look really, really bad.”

Driving down Allen Road, you can find everything from water bottles, candy wrappers, and tires. Even used shoes are lying in the ditches.

Littering and dumping causes problems with groundwater contamination, animal poisoning and brings down property values.

The transfer station located on Allen Road does not help the littering situation when winds are strong. However, they say they are doing the best they can to keep garbage confined in the facility.

“We ask customers to cover their loads,” said Mike Cannon supervisor of the Pitt County transfer station. “There will be a charge if they don’t, and we also have a person that goes around and picks up trash throughout the whole day in this area.”

Littering is a state law and carries with it fines of up to $1,000 with the possibility of community service.

There are several ways you can report littering. You can call local police or report it online at http://www.ncdot.gov. The store Knee Deep Adventures also offers “Swat-a-Litterbug” report cards that you can simply fill out and mail into the state.

