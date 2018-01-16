Industrial shell building will expand economic growth in Onslow County

ONSLOW COUNTY, N..C. (WNCT)–If you build it, they will come. That’s the idea behind Onslow County’s latest industrial shell building in Burton Industrial Park.

It’s 30,000 sq. ft. and expandable, and only the beginning of encouraging businesses to set up shop in the county.

“Inventory is everything,” Joey Carter, chairman of the Jacksonville-Onslow Economic Development Commission, said. “Even if a company comes to look at the shell building this may not be the exact building they want but it brings them into the county to then see what the workforce is like and what the area is like.”

Construction began in February 2017. It’s the second shell building in the industrial park. The first is already filled by a company.

Chairman of the Board of Commissioners, Jack Bright, said at the ceremony that the building is a symbol of the direction of the county toward growth.

“The people coming here and the factories will have people that are already trained,” Bright said. “The workforce is here we just need to get the industry here to promote our county and make our county great.”

The building is equipped with natural gas, sewer, water and a paved road, which leaders hope will be enticing.

It’s also ready for the finishing touches of offices and workspaces that a new company will provide.

Money from the sale of the building will go back into the economic development fund.

The shell building is only the beginning.

There are an additional 20 to 30 lots that leaders are hoping to fill with industries.