First Alert Forecast: Tracking a mid-week storm system

SUMMARY: An approaching cold front and low pressure system will bring colder temperatures by mid-week. There is also potential for a wintry mix, and a “First Alert Weather Day” will be in effect for Wednesday . Details:

THIS MORNING: Skies are mostly clear with areas of freezing fog around the Albemarle sound and the northern outer banks. There is frost on the windshields so you may have to save yourself some time defrosting the car. Temperatures are in the mid to upper 20s inland and lower 30s along the coast with light winds.

THIS AFTERNOON: Skies will be partly to mostly sunny with a slight chance of coastal shower and highs in the 40’s/50’s. Winds should stay light.

TONIGHT: Temperatures are not as cold, we’re in the lower to mid 30s with partly cloudy skies and light winds. A slight chance of a shower is possible.

WEDNESDAY: Skies will be mostly cloudy with a chance of a wintry mix (rain, snow combination). Highs in the 30’s, lows in the 20’s. Total frozen accumulation could range from 0 to 2 inches, depending on storm track/location. “First Alert Weather Day” will be in effect.

 

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast

7am
Tue
24° F
precip:
0%
8am
Tue
26° F
precip:
0%
9am
Tue
30° F
precip:
0%
10am
Tue
35° F
precip:
0%
11am
Tue
40° F
precip:
0%
12pm
Tue
44° F
precip:
0%
1pm
Tue
46° F
precip:
0%
2pm
Tue
48° F
precip:
0%
3pm
Tue
49° F
precip:
0%
4pm
Tue
49° F
precip:
0%
5pm
Tue
46° F
precip:
0%
6pm
Tue
41° F
precip:
0%
7pm
Tue
38° F
precip:
0%
8pm
Tue
36° F
precip:
0%
9pm
Tue
35° F
precip:
0%
10pm
Tue
34° F
precip:
0%
11pm
Tue
33° F
precip:
10%
12am
Wed
33° F
precip:
10%
1am
Wed
33° F
precip:
10%
2am
Wed
32° F
precip:
10%
3am
Wed
32° F
precip:
10%
4am
Wed
31° F
precip:
0%
5am
Wed
31° F
precip:
0%
6am
Wed
30° F
precip:
10%
7am
Wed
30° F
precip:
10%
8am
Wed
31° F
precip:
20%
9am
Wed
35° F
precip:
20%
10am
Wed
38° F
precip:
40%
11am
Wed
38° F
precip:
50%
12pm
Wed
39° F
precip:
60%
1pm
Wed
38° F
precip:
90%
2pm
Wed
35° F
precip:
90%
3pm
Wed
35° F
precip:
90%
4pm
Wed
34° F
precip:
70%
5pm
Wed
32° F
precip:
60%
6pm
Wed
31° F
precip:
50%
7pm
Wed
30° F
precip:
10%
8pm
Wed
29° F
precip:
10%
9pm
Wed
28° F
precip:
10%
10pm
Wed
26° F
precip:
10%
11pm
Wed
25° F
precip:
10%
12am
Thu
25° F
precip:
0%
1am
Thu
24° F
precip:
0%
2am
Thu
22° F
precip:
0%
3am
Thu
21° F
precip:
0%
4am
Thu
20° F
precip:
0%
