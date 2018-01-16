First Alert Forecast: Tracking a mid-week storm system

SUMMARY: An approaching cold front and low pressure system will bring colder temperatures by mid-week. There is also potential for a wintry mix, and a “First Alert Weather Day” will be in effect for Wednesday . Details:



THIS MORNING: Skies are mostly clear with areas of freezing fog around the Albemarle sound and the northern outer banks. There is frost on the windshields so you may have to save yourself some time defrosting the car. Temperatures are in the mid to upper 20s inland and lower 30s along the coast with light winds.

THIS AFTERNOON: Skies will be partly to mostly sunny with a slight chance of coastal shower and highs in the 40’s/50’s. Winds should stay light.

TONIGHT: Temperatures are not as cold, we’re in the lower to mid 30s with partly cloudy skies and light winds. A slight chance of a shower is possible.

WEDNESDAY: Skies will be mostly cloudy with a chance of a wintry mix (rain, snow combination). Highs in the 30’s, lows in the 20’s. Total frozen accumulation could range from 0 to 2 inches, depending on storm track/location. “First Alert Weather Day” will be in effect.

