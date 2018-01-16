Deputies: Jacksonville man twice assaulted pregnant woman

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A Jacksonville man who the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office said twice assaulted a pregnant woman in front of her children has been arrested.

Donald Williams, 29, faces numerous charges in connection to the assaults.

On December 5, Onslow County sheriff’s deputies responded to a residence on Blue Creek Road to a report of an assault.

When deputies arrived, Williams had left the residence but the pregnant woman who was assaulted, as well as her 11-year-old child, were still there, deputies said.

An arrest warrant for assault on a female was obtained from the magistrate based on what the woman told deputies.

Due to the assault occurring in front of a minor, the case was forwarded to the Sheriff’s Office Special Victims Unit who reviews all domestic violence related cases.

An investigation by the SVU resulted in an additional charge of assault in the presence of a minor.

Deputies said while Williams was eluding arrest, he returned to the home on December 8 and again assaulted the woman.

This assault occurred in the presence of the victim’s 2-year-old child, deputies said.

The SVU investigated and additional charges of assault on a female, assault inflicting serious injury with a minor present, interfere with emergency communications and battery of an unborn child were assessed.

The next day, deputies found Williams, but he gave them a fake name.

Williams was finally arrested on Friday.

His charges include:

Assault Inflicting Serious Injury with a Minor Present

Interfere with Emergency Communications

Assault in Presence of a Minor

Resist, Obstruct, Delay Public Officer

Battery of an Unborn Child

(2) Counts Assault on a Female

Felony Probation Violation

He was transported to the Onslow County Detention Center under a $33,000 secured bond.