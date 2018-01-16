DOT prepares for winter weather; State of Emergency issued

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — NCDOT crews in eastern Carolina are pre-treating roads ahead of winter weather, weather that prompted Gov. Roy Cooper to issue a state of emergency Wednesday afternoon.

Cooper said the State of Emergency allows the state to deploy essential assets for storm response.

The DOT is all stocked up on brine and salt, ever after the last storm almost depleted all their road supplies.

Their other projects, such as filling potholes from the last storm have been put on pause, as they prepare for tomorrow.

“We tried to do as much as we could; there is still some stuff out there we need to get to,” said DOT County Maintenance engineer. “But, again we’ve turned our focus back to snow and ice preparations. So it’s kind of on the back burner until this passes.”

Davenport says that these preps are costing the county lots of money, as no one was expecting a winter like this.

In Winterville, dozens of people headed to the Lowe’s to stock up on items.

“Any time they talk about a freezing event, you see a a lot of customers come in and get pipe insulation,” said Tyler Rouse, Lowe’s service manager. “They get hose bib covers to protect from a pipe busting.”

The business said it is more prepared and better stocked in comparison to the last storm two weeks ago.