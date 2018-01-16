DOT prepares for winter weather; State of Emergency issued

By , and Published: Updated:

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — NCDOT crews in eastern Carolina are pre-treating roads ahead of winter weather, weather that prompted Gov. Roy Cooper to issue a state of emergency Wednesday afternoon.

Cooper said the State of Emergency allows the state to deploy essential assets for storm response.

The DOT is all stocked up on brine and salt, ever after the last storm almost depleted all their road supplies.

Their other projects, such as filling potholes from the last storm have been put on pause, as they prepare for tomorrow.

“We tried to do as much as we could; there is still some stuff out there we need to get to,” said DOT County Maintenance engineer. “But, again we’ve turned our focus back to snow and ice preparations. So it’s kind of on the back burner until this passes.”

Davenport says that these preps are costing the county lots of money, as no one was expecting a winter like this.

In Winterville, dozens of people headed to the Lowe’s to stock up on items.

“Any time they talk about a freezing event, you see a a lot of customers come in and get pipe insulation,” said Tyler Rouse, Lowe’s service manager. “They get hose bib covers to protect from a pipe busting.”

The business said it is more prepared and better stocked in comparison to the last storm two weeks ago.

 

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s