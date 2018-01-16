Advocates: Judges’ redistricting order shouldn’t be delayed

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Advocacy groups and voters who’ve successfully sued so far in throwing out North Carolina’s congressional districts because of partisan gerrymandering say federal judges shouldn’t delay their order directing the legislature to draw new lines by next week.

Republican legislative leaders have asked both the three-judge panel that ruled against them and the U.S. Supreme Court to block the rewrite order while similar Wisconsin and Maryland cases are settled by Supreme Court justices.

Common Cause, the League of Women Voters and others on Friday told the three judges GOP lawmakers are making arguments nearly identical to those the judges rejected earlier. The groups say evidence is overwhelming against the Republican gerrymander.

The plaintiffs have until Wednesday to respond at the Supreme Court to the Republicans’ request to delay drawing new districts.