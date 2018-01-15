Icy conditions prompt bridge closures in Carteret County

BEAUFORT, N.C. (WNCT) – A high rise bridge between Beaufort and Morehead City is closed Monday morning due to winter weather and ice.

The Town of Beaufort says the bridge was closed around 4:00am due to conditions and remains closed.

The NC Dept. of Transportation is on scene salting and evaluating.

In addition to the high rise bridge, the Core Creek (101) bridge is closed due to black ice.

According to Sue Kinner with NCDOT, The Cherry Branch Ferry is a one boat operation until further notice.

Kinner says a second boat crew is unable to get to the ferry due to the bridge closures.

 

All traffic is advised to use an alternative route.

