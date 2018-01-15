Volunteers in eastern N.C. honor MLK through service

Greenville, N.C. (WNCT)- While many spent Martin Luther King Jr. day celebrating the icon, others spent the day giving back to their community in his honor.

In Greenville, city employees and community members participated in a couple of “Day of Service” clean-up projects.

Volunteers picked up trash at River Park North and along major roadways. Stantonsburg Road and Memorial Drive were lined with volunteers in orange vests carrying trash bags. Participants said despite the cold, today was about making the world a better place.

“My mom always told me MLK day is not just a day off to rest, but to do something to help your community or mankind in some way,” said Phelicia Price, a community volunteer.

Volunteers collected over a dozen bags worth of trash.

In Craven County, more than two dozen students met at the”Feed Craven” distribution center located inside the Church at New Bern on Highway 70 in James City.

They performed chores including fixing up the distribution truck.

“It helps out a lot of people,” said Juan Hernandez, student ambassador at Craven Community College. “Tthis specific location helps about 100 families two times a month so that is really a big impact.”

Volunteers said they hope their work impacts people’s lives for as long as the program is in place.