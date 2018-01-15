Off-duty Lenoir Co. deputy severely burned; airlifted to hospital

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — An off-duty Lenoir County sheriff’s deputy was severely burned at her residence Monday morning.

It happened at about 10:30 a.m. when a small outside fire flared and caught her clothing on fire.

Deputy Ray Hart, 22, has been with the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office since May of 2017. She is assigned as a school resource officer at Woodington Middle School. Deputy Hart is married, the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office said.

Hart was treated at the scene by Lenoir County EMS personnel and was transported by helicopter to UNC-Chapel Hill Jaycee Burn Center.

North Lenoir Fire & Rescue responded to the scene and assisted with medical care and extinguished the fire.

In a release, Sheriff Ronnie Ingram stated, “Our Office is saddened by this injury to our friend, co-worker and member of our Law Enforcement family. Please join us in praying for her comfort and healing. She has been an asset to our office and her excitement for serving our citizens and children has shown each day since we hired her. We know she may have a long road to recovery, but we look forward to her healing and return.”